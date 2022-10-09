Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 18,427 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Shares of CRWD opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

