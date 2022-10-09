Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,013 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $255.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 178.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.43.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

