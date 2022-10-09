Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,511 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 864,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.