Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 72,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

