Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 106,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 887,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

