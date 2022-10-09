Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

DFS opened at $93.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.