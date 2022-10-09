Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

