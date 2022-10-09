Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,851,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,887,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 96,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 478,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

