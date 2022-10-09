Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 331,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $11,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 539,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

