Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 8,139 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Power Integrations worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen cut their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

