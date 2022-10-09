Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 29,270 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.31% of JinkoSolar worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 103.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

