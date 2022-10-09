Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 71,584 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,281 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 71,584 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.31 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

