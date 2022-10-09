Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.83 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

