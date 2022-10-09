vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -1.24.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.