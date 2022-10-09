WagyuSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,125.00 (WAG)

WagyuSwap (WAG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One WagyuSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WagyuSwap has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. WagyuSwap has a market capitalization of $47,976.08 and approximately $23,125.00 worth of WagyuSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WagyuSwap’s launch date was September 13th, 2021. WagyuSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000 tokens. WagyuSwap’s official message board is t.me/wagyuswapofficial. WagyuSwap’s official Twitter account is @wagyuswap_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WagyuSwap is www.wagyuswap.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “WagyuSwap (WAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WagyuSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 54,165,358.3594359 in circulation. The last known price of WagyuSwap is 0.01251961 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $18,722.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagyuswap.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WagyuSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WagyuSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WagyuSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

