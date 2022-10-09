Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 89,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

