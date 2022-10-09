Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

