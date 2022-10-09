Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

