Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.73 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

