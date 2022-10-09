Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 4.1 %

EXTR stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.