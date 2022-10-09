Wallet Pay Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XPAY)

Wallet Pay (XPAY) traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Wallet Pay has traded 85.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wallet Pay has a market capitalization of $7,576.00 and $14,134.00 worth of Wallet Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wallet Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wallet Pay

Wallet Pay launched on October 7th, 2021. Wallet Pay’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wallet Pay is https://reddit.com/r/walletpay. The official website for Wallet Pay is walletpay.app. Wallet Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@walletpay. Wallet Pay’s official Twitter account is @walletpay_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wallet Pay (XPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wallet Pay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Wallet Pay is 0.00007471 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walletpay.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallet Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wallet Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

