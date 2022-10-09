Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wallet Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $226,365.27 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wallet Swap Profile

Wallet Swap was first traded on June 11th, 2021. Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 tokens. The official website for Wallet Swap is wswap.site. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @walletswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wallet Swap is medium.com/@walletswap.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wallet Swap (WSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wallet Swap has a current supply of 6,355,688,269,446 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wallet Swap is 0.00000004 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wswap.site/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallet Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wallet Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

