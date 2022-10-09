Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 192,701,891.18846744. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.18501334 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $415,717.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

