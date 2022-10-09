WanSwap (WASP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $548,261.20

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. WanSwap has a total market cap of $548,261.20 and $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap launched on November 29th, 2020. WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,269,114 coins. The official message board for WanSwap is medium.com/wanswap. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official website is wanswap.finance. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

