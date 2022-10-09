Warena (RENA) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Warena (RENA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Warena token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Warena has a total market capitalization of $109,810.16 and $20,961.00 worth of Warena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warena has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Warena Profile

Warena was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Warena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,030 tokens. The official message board for Warena is teamwarena.medium.com. The official website for Warena is www.warena.io. Warena’s official Twitter account is @warenaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Warena

According to CryptoCompare, “Warena (RENA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Warena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 6,862,242.42 in circulation. The last known price of Warena is 0.02581436 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17,261.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.warena.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

