Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Reaches $54,221.26

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Warp Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.60 or 0.00059617 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $54,221.26 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00677915 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008111 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011196 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Warp Finance Token Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Warp Finance is warp.finance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Warp Finance is warpfinance.medium.com.

Warp Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Warp Finance (WARP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Warp Finance has a current supply of 150,000 with 4,674 in circulation. The last known price of Warp Finance is 11.52747895 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,300.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://warp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

