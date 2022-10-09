Waste Digital Coin (WACO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,874.00

Waste Digital Coin (WACO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Waste Digital Coin has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Waste Digital Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,874.00 and approximately $12,873.00 worth of Waste Digital Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waste Digital Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waste Digital Coin Profile

Waste Digital Coin’s launch date was February 5th, 2022. Waste Digital Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Waste Digital Coin’s official Twitter account is @wwastecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waste Digital Coin’s official website is waco-token.com.

Waste Digital Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waste Digital Coin (WACO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waste Digital Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waste Digital Coin is 0.00047215 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waco-token.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waste Digital Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waste Digital Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waste Digital Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

