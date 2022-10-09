Waves Ducks (EGG) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Waves Ducks has a market capitalization of $751,702.07 and approximately $9,048.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Ducks token can now be purchased for $17.12 or 0.00087767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Waves Ducks’ launch date was March 31st, 2021. Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,906 tokens. Waves Ducks’ official website is wavesducks.com. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @wavesducks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Ducks (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waves Ducks has a current supply of 989,212 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waves Ducks is 17.23069087 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,813.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wavesducks.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

