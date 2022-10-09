WaykiChain Governance Coin One Day Volume Reaches $157,412.00 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $157,412.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WaykiChain Governance Coin is 0.00449365 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $190,603.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.waykichain.com/.”

