WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

