Web3 Game (WEB3) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,133.00

Web3 Game (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Web3 Game has a total market capitalization of $15,861.81 and approximately $13,133.00 worth of Web3 Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Web3 Game has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Web3 Game token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Web3 Game Profile

Web3 Game was first traded on April 13th, 2022. Web3 Game’s total supply is 5,065,333,406,898 tokens. Web3 Game’s official Twitter account is @web3gamesbsc. Web3 Game’s official message board is medium.com/@web3_game. The official website for Web3 Game is web3game.tech.

Web3 Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Game (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Game has a current supply of 5,065,333,406,898 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Game is 0 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://web3game.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Web3 Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Web3 Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Web3 Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

