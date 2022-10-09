WEB3Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $359,628.46 (WEB3.0)

WEB3Token (WEB3.0) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. WEB3Token has a total market capitalization of $359,628.46 and approximately $8,607.00 worth of WEB3Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEB3Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WEB3Token has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WEB3Token Token Profile

WEB3Token was first traded on July 6th, 2022. WEB3Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for WEB3Token is web3token.life. WEB3Token’s official Twitter account is @web3_life31.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEB3Token (WEB3.0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEB3Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEB3Token is 0.03754834 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://web3token.life/.”

