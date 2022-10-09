WEB3Token (WEB3.0) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $359,628.46

WEB3Token (WEB3.0) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One WEB3Token token can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. WEB3Token has a total market cap of $359,628.46 and $8,607.00 worth of WEB3Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEB3Token has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WEB3Token

WEB3Token’s launch date was July 6th, 2022. WEB3Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. WEB3Token’s official Twitter account is @web3_life31. WEB3Token’s official website is web3token.life.

WEB3Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEB3Token (WEB3.0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEB3Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEB3Token is 0.03754834 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://web3token.life/.”

