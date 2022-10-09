Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.41 and a 1-year high of 28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.34 and a 200-day moving average of 16.93.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.