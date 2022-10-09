Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 14,815 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitae Trading Down 11.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.37 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

