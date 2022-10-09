Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,879 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

