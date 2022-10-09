Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.12. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

