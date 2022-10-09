WEI Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges (WEI)

WEI (WEI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One WEI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEI has a total market capitalization of $217,156.72 and $206,547.00 worth of WEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEI has traded down 93.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WEI Profile

WEI launched on July 14th, 2022. WEI’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,078,988 coins. WEI’s official Twitter account is @teamweicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WEI is medium.com/@weicrypto. The official website for WEI is weicrypto.com.

Buying and Selling WEI

According to CryptoCompare, “WEI (WEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. WEI has a current supply of 27,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEI is 0.01430231 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $97,826.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weicrypto.com.”

