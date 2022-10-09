Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $72.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

