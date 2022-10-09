Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7007804 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.