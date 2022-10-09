Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.71

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.71 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 618877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

