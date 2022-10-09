WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleGirl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WhaleGirl Profile

WhaleGirl’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. WhaleGirl’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WhaleGirl is medium.com/@whalegirltoken. WhaleGirl’s official Twitter account is @bsc_whalegirl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhaleGirl is https://reddit.com/r/whalegirltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhaleGirl is whale-girl.com.

Buying and Selling WhaleGirl

According to CryptoCompare, “WhaleGirl (WGIRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WhaleGirl has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhaleGirl is 0.00013647 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,599.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whale-girl.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleGirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleGirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleGirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleGirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleGirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.