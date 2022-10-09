WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006172 BTC on major exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhaleRoom Token Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for WhaleRoom is whaleroom.org. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @whlroom and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhaleRoom’s official message board is www.whaleroom.org/blog.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “WhaleRoom (WHL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WhaleRoom has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhaleRoom is 1.20346406 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,571.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whaleroom.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.