Whalmart (WMART) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34,560.86

Whalmart (WMART) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Whalmart has a total market cap of $34,560.86 and approximately $19,439.00 worth of Whalmart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whalmart token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whalmart has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whalmart Token Profile

Whalmart’s launch date was June 10th, 2022. Whalmart’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Whalmart’s official Twitter account is @whalmartcoin. The official website for Whalmart is whalmart.org.

Whalmart Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalmart (WMART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Whalmart has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whalmart is 0.00000003 USD and is down -32.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,468.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whalmart.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whalmart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whalmart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whalmart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

