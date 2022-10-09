Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)

Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whive Protocol’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2020. Whive Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,676,800 coins. Whive Protocol’s official website is whive.io. Whive Protocol’s official Twitter account is @whiveio. The Reddit community for Whive Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/whiveio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Whive Protocol is whiveio.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whive Protocol (WHIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Whive Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whive Protocol is 0.00264887 USD and is up 10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,464.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whive.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whive Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whive Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whive Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

