Wiki Cat (WKC) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Wiki Cat has a market capitalization of $53,633.48 and approximately $8,995.00 worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wiki Cat token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wiki Cat

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,691.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

