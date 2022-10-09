Wings Reaches Market Cap of $348,923.65 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $348,923.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,458.06 or 0.99997407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is https://reddit.com/r/wingsdao. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsstiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings (WINGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,999,993.8460583 in circulation. The last known price of Wings is 0.00348386 USD and is down -38.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wings.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

