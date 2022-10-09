WingStep Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $139,323.43 (WST)

WingStep (WST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, WingStep has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. WingStep has a total market capitalization of $139,323.43 and $11,655.00 worth of WingStep was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WingStep token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WingStep Token Profile

WingStep’s genesis date was June 11th, 2022. WingStep’s total supply is 496,743,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,243,745 tokens. The official website for WingStep is wingstep.io. WingStep’s official message board is medium.com/@wingstep. WingStep’s official Twitter account is @wingstepn.

WingStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WingStep (WST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WingStep has a current supply of 496,743,745 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingStep is 0.00133766 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,426.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wingstep.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingStep directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WingStep should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WingStep using one of the exchanges listed above.

