WingSwap (WIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,670.58

WingSwap (WIS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One WingSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WingSwap has a market capitalization of $8,670.58 and approximately $19,361.00 worth of WingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WingSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WingSwap

WingSwap is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2021. WingSwap’s total supply is 335,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,991,870 tokens. WingSwap’s official Twitter account is @wingswapftm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WingSwap is wingswap.io. WingSwap’s official message board is wingswap.medium.com.

WingSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WingSwap (WIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. WingSwap has a current supply of 335,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingSwap is 0.00038005 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $558.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wingswap.io/.”

