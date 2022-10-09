Winry Inu (WINRY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,492.00

Winry Inu (WINRY) traded up 47.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Winry Inu has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Winry Inu has a total market capitalization of $111,886.00 and approximately $15,492.00 worth of Winry Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winry Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Winry Inu Profile

Winry Inu’s genesis date was October 13th, 2021. Winry Inu’s total supply is 887,987,731,305,617,000 tokens. Winry Inu’s official Twitter account is @winryinu. The official message board for Winry Inu is www.instagram.com/winryinu.official. The official website for Winry Inu is www.winry.xyz.

Winry Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Winry Inu (WINRY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Winry Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Winry Inu is 0 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,191.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.winry.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winry Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winry Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winry Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

